Two cannabis businesses scale back operations in Mass., more shutdowns likely

Two local cannabis businesses are scaling back operations in Massachusetts, and industry experts say more closures are likely in store.
Less than two months into the year, 2025 is shaping up to be another tough year for individual business owners, experts said.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal