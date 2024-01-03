Boston Business Journal

Two furniture chains opening at Assembly Row

By Grant Welker

The furniture store Raymour & Flanigan will open its first store in the immediate Boston area at Assembly Row as part of the latest group to join the Somerville neighborhood.

It'll be joined by another furniture chain, one more familiar to Boston-area shoppers: Bob's Discount Furniture, which will take the place of a former Bed Bath & Beyond.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us