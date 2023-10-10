Two-thirds of Mass. colleges have seen enrollment drop

Colleges and Massachusetts and beyond knew to look out for the so-called demographic cliff, with fewer students graduating from local high schools each year.

The pandemic has, at least so far, proven to be another major obstacle, especially for the state’s smaller and less selective colleges.

Two-thirds of colleges statewide had smaller enrollment in the 2021-'22 school year than three years prior, according to new federal education data. More than one-third of the 73 colleges measured by the U.S. Department of Education had enrollment drop by double-digit percentages.

