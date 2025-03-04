Boston Business Journal

Two towers with 750 apartments proposed on Morrissey Boulevard in Boston

By Greg Ryan

A rendering of the proposed residential buildings at 75 Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester.

A local real estate developer and an investment firm are seeking to build more than 750 rental apartments across two towers near the JFK-UMass MBTA station in Dorchester, as the first phase of a larger development.

The 18-story buildings would go up at the former home of the Channel 56 television station at 75 Morrissey Blvd., according to a new filing with Boston’s planning department from affiliates of Boston-based Copper Mill and Chicago-based POB Capital.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

