Two towers with 750 apartments proposed on Morrissey Boulevard in Boston

A local real estate developer and an investment firm are seeking to build more than 750 rental apartments across two towers near the JFK-UMass MBTA station in Dorchester, as the first phase of a larger development.
The 18-story buildings would go up at the former home of the Channel 56 television station at 75 Morrissey Blvd., according to a new filing with Boston’s planning department from affiliates of Boston-based Copper Mill and Chicago-based POB Capital.
