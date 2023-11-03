Boston Business Journal

Uber eyes NY rideshare settlements as template for Mass.

By Colin A. Young

A trio of settlements struck Thursday between rideshare companies and state officials in New York could provide a template for action by the Massachusetts Legislature to keep a potential industry-backed ballot question from going to voters next year, a top Uber executive said.

Uber and Lyft reached settlements with New York Attorney General Letitia James to resolve wage theft allegations and Uber agreed to a separate settlement with New York State Department of Labor to address past and future unemployment insurance liability. Thousands of rideshare drivers in New York will gain access to benefits like a pay floor, paid sick leave and unemployment benefits. The drivers will still be considered independent contractors, which is crucial for Uber.

