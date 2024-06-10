UMass Chan's new $350M research building opens

UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester has officially opened the doors of its new 350,000 square-foot education and research building, which it says will increase collaboration and innovation.

The new building will house collaborative research space for over 70 principal investigators, and will be the new home of several medical research departments. UMass Chan was running out of space for its researchers when it made the move to start the project.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal