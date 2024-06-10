Boston Business Journal

UMass Chan's new $350M research building opens

By Isabel Tehan

UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester has officially opened the doors of its new 350,000 square-foot education and research building, which it says will increase collaboration and innovation. 

The new building will house collaborative research space for over 70 principal investigators, and will be the new home of several medical research departments. UMass Chan was running out of space for its researchers when it made the move to start the project.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us