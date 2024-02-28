Boston Business Journal

United Way CEO to step down after nearly 4 years

By Doug Banks

The president and CEO of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay said he will step down from his position for health-related reasons and a family decision to relocate.

Bob Giannino led the United Way for nearly four years, and his decision to step down was in the works for the past several months, according to the nonprofit funding organization.

