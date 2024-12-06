Boston Business Journal

Upscale grocery chain opening 2 Mass. locations

By Grant Welker

The Fresh Market is opening next to an L.L. Bean store at Mansfield Crossing in Mansfield.

The Fresh Market is opening two new Boston-area locations this month in Framingham and Mansfield.

The upscale grocery chain is moving into a former Bed Bath & Beyond in Framingham and next to an L.L. Bean store at Mansfield Crossing in Mansfield, with an opening of Dec. 11 for both locations.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us