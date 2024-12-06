Upscale grocery chain opening 2 Mass. locations

The Fresh Market is opening two new Boston-area locations this month in Framingham and Mansfield.
The upscale grocery chain is moving into a former Bed Bath & Beyond in Framingham and next to an L.L. Bean store at Mansfield Crossing in Mansfield, with an opening of Dec. 11 for both locations.
