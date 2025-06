BioNTech SE is acquiring a vaccine developer with its U.S. headquarters in Boston that had sued it just a few years ago over its COVID-19 patents.

CureVac NV, which is based in Germany but has U.S. headquarters at 250 Summer St., is being acquired in a deal valued at $1.25 billion by BioNTech, according to a deal announcement on Thursday morning.

