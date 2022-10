Just in time for the holiday shopping season, luxury brand Versace has opened its first outlet store in New England and only its second retail store in the state.

Versace is one of a series of new retailers at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. British clothing company Fatface, which has opened a range of shops across the region in the past few years, the footwear seller Traffic Kicks and the Turkish men’s clothing chain Sayki have also opened there recently.

