Vertex to Lease Yet Another Seaport Lab Building

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to lease a future Seaport District building that's across the street from a research and manufacturing site it formally dedicated to executive chairman Jeffrey Leiden on Tuesday.

The Boston-based drugmaker will expand into a 344,000-square-foot building at 20-22 Drydock Ave., it revealed Tuesday. Last month, the Boston Planning and Development Agency's board gave the nod to a development team that includes Related Beal to pursue the project.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal