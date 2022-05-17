Boston Business Journal

Vertex to Lease Yet Another Seaport Lab Building

By Greg Ryan

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to lease a future Seaport District building that's across the street from a research and manufacturing site it formally dedicated to executive chairman Jeffrey Leiden on Tuesday.

The Boston-based drugmaker will expand into a 344,000-square-foot building at 20-22 Drydock Ave., it revealed Tuesday. Last month, the Boston Planning and Development Agency's board gave the nod to a development team that includes Related Beal to pursue the project.

