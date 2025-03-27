Boston Business Journal

Video game maker to quadruple their Massachusetts headcount

By Greg Ryan

A screenshot from one of CD Projekt’s “Witcher” games.

A Polish video game company is set to receive a state tax break to establish its North American hub in Waltham and to more than quadruple its Massachusetts headcount.

CD Projekt Red Inc., the creator of the popular “Witcher” and “Cyberpunk 2077” games, plans to hire 141 employees in Massachusetts over the next three years to help develop new games in the two series.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us