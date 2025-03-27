Video game maker to quadruple their Massachusetts headcount

A Polish video game company is set to receive a state tax break to establish its North American hub in Waltham and to more than quadruple its Massachusetts headcount.

CD Projekt Red Inc., the creator of the popular “Witcher” and “Cyberpunk 2077” games, plans to hire 141 employees in Massachusetts over the next three years to help develop new games in the two series.

