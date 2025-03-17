Video streaming company to conduct ‘mass layoff' at Boston office

Brightcove Inc. is planning to lay off 198 employees this spring following its acquisition in February by Italian app developer Bending Spoons.

The Boston-based video streaming platform sold to Bending Spoons earlier this year in a $233 million all-cash deal. The company had approximately 300 U.S.-based employees in 2024.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal