Boston Business Journal

Video streaming company to conduct ‘mass layoff' at Boston office

By Isabel Hart

Brightcove’s HQ is located at 281 Summer Street

Brightcove Inc. is planning to lay off 198 employees this spring following its acquisition in February by Italian app developer Bending Spoons.

The Boston-based video streaming platform sold to Bending Spoons earlier this year in a $233 million all-cash deal. The company had approximately 300 U.S.-based employees in 2024. 

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us