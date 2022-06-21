blizzard

W.B. Mason Defeats Dairy Queen in ‘Blizzard' Trademark Fight

By Greg Ryan

Office supplier W.B. Mason Co. Inc. has won a resounding court victory over American Dairy Queen Corp., beating back allegations that its "Blizzard" brand of bottled water infringed the trademarks for Dairy Queen’s frozen treats of the same name.

Dairy Queen, which is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., sued Brockton-based W.B. Mason in Minnesota federal court in 2018, claiming many of its thousands of U.S. restaurants sell bottled water alongside its Blizzard treats, potentially leading to consumer confusion.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

blizzardBrocktonDairy QueenW.B. Mason
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us