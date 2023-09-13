Waltham firm's cancer drug gets FDA approval

An Israeli company that has a U.S. headquarters in Waltham said Monday it has received approval for a new drug for blood cancer.

Biopharmaceutical company BioLineRx Ltd. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for a treatment it has developed for multiple myeloma. The approval is for its drug Aphexda (motixafortide), to be used in combination with another drug, filgrastim, for treatment in patients with multiple myeloma. Aphexda, which is injected in patients, is the first drug for which BioLineRx has received FDA approval, the company said in a news release.

