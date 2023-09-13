Boston Business Journal

Waltham firm's cancer drug gets FDA approval

By Nathan Rubbelke

An Israeli company that has a U.S. headquarters in Waltham said Monday it has received approval for a new drug for blood cancer.

Biopharmaceutical company BioLineRx Ltd. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for a treatment it has developed for multiple myeloma. The approval is for its drug Aphexda (motixafortide), to be used in combination with another drug, filgrastim, for treatment in patients with multiple myeloma. Aphexda, which is injected in patients, is the first drug for which BioLineRx has received FDA approval, the company said in a news release.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us