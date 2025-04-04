Waltham investment firm wins court ruling within hours of acquisition

Commonwealth Financial Network, a Waltham investment advisory firm and broker-dealer that’s operated independently since its founding 46 years ago, plans to sell to a longtime Boston-based rival for $2.7 billion.
The news came this week within hours of Commonwealth winning a reprieve in a years-long civil dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission — a lawsuit that could have cost the firm $93.3 million.
