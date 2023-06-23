Want sushi served by robots? Tech-powered sushi bar chain expands into Boston area

A tech-powered sushi chain is opening two locations in Massachusetts, as part of its larger expansion into Boston and its surrounding suburbs.

Kura Sushi will be opening its Framingham location at Shoppers World today. Its Dorchester location is under construction and will be opening later this summer, Robert Kluger, chief development officer at Kura Sushi USA, said.

Technology is integral to Kura Sushi: instead of ordering from a server, customers can grab plates from the conveyor belt or order from a touchscreen, which prompts their dishes to zip to their table.

Drinks are delivered to the tables by robots named “Kur-B.” The robots began working at Kura’s U.S. restaurants in 2022. After finishing their meals, customers deposit plates into tableside slots to win prizes.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The company’s pricing model is simple: all sushi plates are priced the same at $3.70, while other dishes such as ramen, udon, and chicken may vary in price.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal