Wanted: Boston residents with ideas to fix the city's nightlife scene

By Hannah Green

Have you been telling your friends for years how Boston could improve its nightlife scene? Now you have an opportunity to tell your ideas directly to Mayor Michelle Wu and her team.

The city has launched a Nightlife Initiative for a Thriving Economy (NITE) Committee and is looking for its inaugural members. The committee says it aims to create a “more fun, equitable and family-friendly nightlife economy that benefits all residents across neighborhoods.”

