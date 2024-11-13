Boston Business Journal

Watertown biotech company lays off workers

By Hannah Green

Months after acquiring Cambridge-based ReNAgade Therapeutics, Watertown’s Orna Therapeutics is laying off workers. 

Orna, a circular RNA startup, acquired ReNAgade earlier this year in a deal meant to access the Cambridge company’s technology for delivering RNA medicines. Now, Orna says the newly combined company is sharpening its focus, which the company confirmed has resulted in an unspecified number of layoffs. STAT first reported the job cuts. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
