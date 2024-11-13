Watertown biotech company lays off workers

Months after acquiring Cambridge-based ReNAgade Therapeutics, Watertown’s Orna Therapeutics is laying off workers.

Orna, a circular RNA startup, acquired ReNAgade earlier this year in a deal meant to access the Cambridge company’s technology for delivering RNA medicines. Now, Orna says the newly combined company is sharpening its focus, which the company confirmed has resulted in an unspecified number of layoffs. STAT first reported the job cuts.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal