An affiliate of The Bulfinch Cos. Inc. is seeking to add another floor onto the Neiman Marcus store at the Natick Mall and to convert the property into a lab-and-office building.

Boston-based developer Bulfinch bought the property from the department store chain in December for $12.6 million. Neiman Marcus plans to shut down and vacate by early fall, Bulfinch President Robert Schlager said.

