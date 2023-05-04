Boston Business Journal

Wayfair Posts $355M Loss But Shares Steps to Profitability

By Lucia Maffei

Last year, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah promised that 2023 was the year the online furniture retailer would hit breakeven by at least one measure. That promise now has a firm, narrower deadline: the second quarter.

Shares of Wayfair Inc. popped approximately 12% midday Thursday as the company touted what it billed as positive steps towards its long-awaited profitability goal as part of its first-quarter earnings report.

However, the company is not yet profitable. For the latest quarter, it posted a net loss of $355 million, 11% wider than the $319 million in losses it posted a year ago.

