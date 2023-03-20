Wayfair Spent $668K on Personal Security for Its CEO in 2022

Boston-based Wayfair Inc. spent over half a million dollars on personal security for CEO Niraj Shah in 2022 — more than eight times what it spent on his salary last year.

Wayfair's costs for the personal security of its chief executive has seen a large increase in recent years. In public documents filed last week, the Boston online furniture retailer said it paid approximately $668,021 for "costs related to personal security under the co-founders’ overall security program" for CEO Niraj Shah.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal