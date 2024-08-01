Wayfair to open second branded store next year

About three months after opening its first branded store in the Chicago area, Wayfair said it's working on its next one.

The Boston-based online retailer of home furniture posted its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, just days after ending its "Black Friday in July" shopping event.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal