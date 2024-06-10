Well-known Boston sports apparel company known for Fenway store sold

An institution in Boston sports apparel familiar to any longtime Red Sox fan has been bought by a Buffalo competitor.

New Era, a maker of baseball hats, T-shirts and other apparel, has a deal to buy ‘47, a brand known for most of its history as Twins Enterprise. The company will keep its local headquarters in Westwood, New Era said in announcing the planned deal last week.

Named for the year in which it was founded, ‘47 was run for decades by the D’Angelo family. Henry and Arthur D’Angelo, the twins for which the company was first named, built an apparel company that became intertwined with the fan experience outside Fenway, especially on game days, when its sprawling store across Jersey Street from the ballpark was packed with fans. They were the first to begin producing team pennants, according to Major League Baseball.

