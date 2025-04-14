Wellesley College puts freeze on hiring

Wellesley College is the latest Boston-area university to put a hiring freeze in place when federal funding is uncertain.
A group of college leaders announced in a message to the campus community on Friday that it is instituting a hiring pause for faculty and staff for six months, effective immediately.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal