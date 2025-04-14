Education

Wellesley College puts freeze on hiring

By Grant Welker

Wellesley College is citing uncertainty around federal funding cuts and the potential for an endowment tax in instituting a six-month hiring freeze.

Wellesley College is the latest Boston-area university to put a hiring freeze in place when federal funding is uncertain.

A group of college leaders announced in a message to the campus community on Friday that it is instituting a hiring pause for faculty and staff for six months, effective immediately.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

EducationWellesley
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us