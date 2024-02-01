WeWork closes large Boston location, withholds rent at others

WeWork Inc. has closed its 200 Berkeley St. location in Back Bay and rejected its lease with its landlord, the Boston-based insurance giant John Hancock, in bankruptcy court.

In addition, the beleaguered coworking company has not paid rent for January for at least two of its other Boston offices, 33 Arch St. and 501 Boylston St., according to a court filing last week from affiliates of the buildings’ owner, TIAA subsidiary Nuveen Real Estate. Both locations are still open.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal