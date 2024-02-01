Boston

WeWork closes large Boston location, withholds rent at others

By Greg Ryan

WeWork Inc. has closed its 200 Berkeley St. location in Back Bay and rejected its lease with its landlord, the Boston-based insurance giant John Hancock, in bankruptcy court.

In addition, the beleaguered coworking company has not paid rent for January for at least two of its other Boston offices, 33 Arch St. and 501 Boylston St., according to a court filing last week from affiliates of the buildings’ owner, TIAA subsidiary Nuveen Real Estate. Both locations are still open.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

BostonWEWORK
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us