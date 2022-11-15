What's New for Seaport Shopping This Season?

The Seaport undoubtedly leads any Boston-area neighborhood when it comes to "now open" signs. The only signs that may outnumber those are the "coming soon" ones hanging in nearby storefronts.

Anyone who might venture into the Seaport this holiday season for the first time in a while will get a sense of a neighborhood that's suddenly a shopping draw that rivals Newbury Street.

One aspect of the Seaport's newfound wealth of retailers is that many are not only high-end shops, but are from retailers or restaurants that have few locations elsewhere. Many appear to have been attracted to the neighborhood — sometimes criticized locally for being disconnected from the rest of the city — as a place to be with a quick-rising number of high-earning workers and wealthy residents.

