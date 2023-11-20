Boston Business Journal

What's the future of District Hall? Public records offer clues

By Hannah Green

The Boston Planning and Development Agency is exploring ways to repurpose District Hall in the Seaport — including its potential use as a library and for housing.

District Hall opened its doors in 2013 as part of a 10-year public-private partnership agreement to bolster the innovation community in the emerging Seaport neighborhood. The space was the result of a payment in lieu of property taxes (PILOT) agreement between the BPDA (formerly known as the Boston Redevelopment Authority), the Cambridge co-working space company CIC and an arm of the investment bank Morgan Stanley, which owned the property. The nonprofit Innovation Studio was contracted to manage operations and programming for the space. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us