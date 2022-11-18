When Will Sports Betting in Massachusetts Start?

Massachusetts legalized sports betting earlier this year, but Bay Staters will likely have to wait until next year to place bets.
Officials must develop hundreds of regulations before sports betting can begin in Massachusetts, leading to a tentative timeline of late January, potentially in time for retail wagering on the Super Bowl, and even longer for mobile or online sports betting.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal