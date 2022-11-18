Massachusetts

When Will Sports Betting in Massachusetts Start?

By Maggie Wen

Massachusetts legalized sports betting earlier this year, but Bay Staters will likely have to wait until next year to place bets.

Officials must develop hundreds of regulations before sports betting can begin in Massachusetts, leading to a tentative timeline of late January, potentially in time for retail wagering on the Super Bowl, and even longer for mobile or online sports betting.

