Who will take over Samuel Adams after Jim Koch? Here's what we've learned

By Grant Welker

Jim Koch
David A. Grogan | CNBC

The wife of Boston Beer Co. founder and chairman Jim Koch will inherit his controlling shares of the brewer of Samuel Adams beer, Truly hard seltzer and other beverages.

Koch disclosed the plan to The Wall Street Journal, and said he has no plans to retire soon, four decades after founding the company.

