Whole Foods, Capital Grille coming to Tuscan Village

Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire, has been able to grow throughout the pandemic, enduring supply chain snags, workforce limitations and challenges from high inflation and interest rates. It has landed an L.L. Bean and the state’s first locations for Shake Shack, Williams-Sonoma and the furniture store Arhaus.

Now, work is underway on a new phase that’ll include housing and a Capital Grille that's due to open by the late summer. Construction is also set to start next month on a Whole Foods Market that’ll open by the end of next year. An entertainment complex is being built for bowling, mini golf and other activities. West Elm, Friendly Toast and DryBar are among those on the way and a previously reported two-story Tavern in the Square is due to open this summer.

