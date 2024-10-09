Boston Business Journal

Who's paid the most at the MBTA?

By Jess Aloe

MBTA General Manager Phil Eng waits on a North Station platform.

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority is the second-most expensive department in the state when it comes to salary. Only the University of Massachusetts outspends it.

The MBTA, which has continued to be plagued by derailments, delays and shutdowns, accounts for 8.49% of the state's payroll costs though Sept. 21 of this year, according to publicly available state data.

That's up from 7.66% last year and 7.42% from the year before.

