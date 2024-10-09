Who's paid the most at the MBTA?

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority is the second-most expensive department in the state when it comes to salary. Only the University of Massachusetts outspends it.

The MBTA, which has continued to be plagued by derailments, delays and shutdowns, accounts for 8.49% of the state's payroll costs though Sept. 21 of this year, according to publicly available state data.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

That's up from 7.66% last year and 7.42% from the year before.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal