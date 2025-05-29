A decision to put Market Basket’s popular chief executive on leave was years in the making, a member of the board of directors said late Wednesday.

Steve Collins, one of four members of the grocery chain’s board, told the Business Journal that CEO Arthur T. Demoulas didn’t give the board proper due on a wide range of issues, ranging from a succession plan involving his adult children to matters such as budgeting and the purchase of property.

“There was no attempt to cooperate or collaborate with the board” on those matters, Collins said. “The CEO tried to do everything unilaterally, without consultation with the board of directors,” he added, notably not using Demoulas’s name.

“In some ways, the CEO made it a little more about him, that Market Basket is more about him than the customers,” Collins said. “In some ways, he kind of took the company hostage.”

Demoulas, the company’s chief executive since 2008, has run into these allegations before. When he was infamously fired in 2014, it came after board members aligned with a rival side of Market Basket’s founding family that said he didn’t give the board proper authority on a range of issues.

