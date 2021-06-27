Will Scooters Soon Fly Down Boston Streets? There's One Big Holdup

Traffic’s getting as soul-sucking as it was pre-pandemic. Climate change is as dire a problem as ever. And after being stuck at home for so long, Bostonians are embracing the outdoors — and some of them are a tad reluctant to jump back on the T.

The present moment seems to offer perfect conditions for the electric scooters ubiquitous in other U.S. cities to finally hit the streets of Greater Boston, but municipal officials and scooter supporters say their arrival is being held up by inaction in the Massachusetts Legislature.

