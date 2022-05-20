With COVID Cases on the Rise, Boston Urges Testing, Masks Indoors

The Boston Public Health Commission is once again encouraging people to keep up with prevention methods, as cases of COVID-19 have continued to rise for multiple weeks.

“We have noted a significant increase in both Covid-19 cases and in hospitalizations. Covid-19 testing remains a critical tool to decrease the risk of transmission to others, particularly those who are older, immunocompromised, and unvaccinated. They remain at high risk for severe illness,” Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of BPHC Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said in a press release.

Boston is averaging 61 new cases a day per 100,000 residents, with a community positivity rate of 11.5%, according to the city. ​

The Boston Public Health Commission strongly recommends that people wear high-quality, well-fitting masks indoors and on public transportation, although they are not required by the MBTA. Residents should also stay up to date on vaccinations and boosters and stay home if they feel sick.

