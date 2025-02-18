Worcester hospital names new CEO

Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester has named Denten Park, a former for-profit healthcare executive, its new CEO.

Park succeeds Carolyn Jackson, who resigned earlier in February. The hospital has been the subject of numerous complaints from the state’s largest nurses union, which has alleged that patient care is deteriorating and that staffing levels are dangerous.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal