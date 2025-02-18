Boston Business Journal

Worcester hospital names new CEO

By Isabel Hart

Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester has named Denten Park, a former for-profit healthcare executive, its new CEO. 

Park succeeds Carolyn Jackson, who resigned earlier in February. The hospital has been the subject of numerous complaints from the state’s largest nurses union, which has alleged that patient care is deteriorating and that staffing levels are dangerous.

