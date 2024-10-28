Workers are burned out, and one group of employees is feeling it most

The last few years haven’t exactly been stress-free, and it's left a majority of frontline workers with a sense of burnout.

New research from workforce-management company UKG and consultancy Workplace Intelligence shows that 75% of nearly 13,000 frontline workers from around the world say they feel burned out. That response was highest among Gen Z workers, with 83% of those frontline workers reporting a sense of burnout.

