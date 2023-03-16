Boston

Worker Shortage? A South End Tiki Bar Says Its Turning Applicants Away

By Beth Treffeisen

While most restaurants have faced challenges hiring enough workers over the past couple of years, one South End eatery says it's getting more job applicants than it can hire.

Ryan Lotz of Shore Leave in the South End said that during one week in January, about five people reached out asking for a job. 

