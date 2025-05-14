Boston

Want to attend the World Cup in Boston? Luxury packages start at $5.3K

Seven games of the 2026 World Cup tournament be played in Foxborough at the 65,878-seat Gillette Stadium, though it will be called "Boston Stadium for the duration of the tournament

By Isabel Hart

Gillette Stadium is located in Foxborough. It will host all games played in Boston during the 2026 World Cup.

Luxury hospitality packages for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have gone on sale, and packages for access to some of the seven matches in Massachusetts start at $5,300. More extensive packages top out at $26,700.

Seven games of the 2026 World Cup tournament be played in Foxborough at the 65,878-seat Gillette Stadium, though it will be called “Boston Stadium for the duration of the tournament.  All hosting venues will be stripped of their naming-rights sponsor for the tournament.

