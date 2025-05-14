Want to attend the World Cup in Boston? Luxury packages start at $5.3K

Luxury hospitality packages for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have gone on sale, and packages for access to some of the seven matches in Massachusetts start at $5,300. More extensive packages top out at $26,700.

Seven games of the 2026 World Cup tournament be played in Foxborough at the 65,878-seat Gillette Stadium, though it will be called “Boston Stadium for the duration of the tournament. All hosting venues will be stripped of their naming-rights sponsor for the tournament.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal