World Cup expected to bring $1.1B to New England

Regional tourism leaders expect 2026 to be a big year for Boston, with the FIFA World Cup leading in terms of the economic impact from tourists and visitors.

The seven World Cup soccer games coming to Gillette Stadium are expected to have a $1.1 billion economic impact on New England, and an $800 million impact in Massachusetts, according to Brian Bilello, board chair of Boston Soccer 2026 and president of the New England Revolution.

