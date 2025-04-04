Health care

‘You need grit to do what we do': Inside Boston MedFlight

The Bedford-based nonprofit says it is the linchpin between community hospitals around the state

By Isabel Hart

Hiedi Noland, Critical Care Transport Nurse transports a trauma patient aboard a Boston MedFlight transport helicopter.

It’s the last place any patient wants to be: In a helicopter, hundreds of feet in the air, on the way to an acute care hospital.

But that's where Boston MedFlight provides its care for more than 6,000 patients, along with its jet and fleet of ICU ambulances. 

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Bedford-based nonprofit says it is the linchpin between community hospitals around the state, making sure that critically-ill patients are able to get care in the appropriate setting.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Health careBoston
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us