Young professionals can't buy in Boston, so they're leaving

With diplomas in hand, a mass exodus of recent college graduates could be leaving Boston even though they love it here.

In Boston and across the country, average rent peaked at more than $4,000 in 2022, at the tail-end of the Covid-19 pandemic. The last time that it was cheaper to buy than rent in the city was the national housing crash in 2007, according to national real estate firm CBRE.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Recent research from the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and from CBRE found that 25% of young residents are planning to leave Greater Boston in the next five years — despite almost 90% of them loving their day-to-day lives in the city.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal