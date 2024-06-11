Real estate

Young professionals can't buy in Boston, so they're leaving

The last time that it was cheaper to buy than rent in the city was the national housing crash in 2007, according to CBRE

By Maya Shavit

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

With diplomas in hand, a mass exodus of recent college graduates could be leaving Boston even though they love it here.

In Boston and across the country, average rent peaked at more than $4,000 in 2022, at the tail-end of the Covid-19 pandemic. The last time that it was cheaper to buy than rent in the city was the national housing crash in 2007, according to national real estate firm CBRE.

Recent research from the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and from CBRE found that 25% of young residents are planning to leave Greater Boston in the next five years — despite almost 90% of them loving their day-to-day lives in the city.

