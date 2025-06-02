Boston Business Journal

‘You're a liar.' What it was like inside a Market Basket board meeting

By Grant Welker

Privately owned and family-run for more than a century, Market Basket typically operates quietly. But lawsuits have forced some details out.

As a privately owned company, Market Basket keeps most details under wraps, and the conversations that take place behind closed doors in board meetings are typically out of public view.

But a lawsuit filed in the lead-up to chief executive Arthur T. Demoulas’s firing over a decade ago provides a rare glimpse. Transcripts of some meetings were submitted to the court to support allegations from some directors who said he wasn’t adequately deferential to the board as an authority that also wanted a say on key corporate matters.

The exchanges, detailed at the link below, portray Demoulas as seeming to struggle with the board’s authority — a departure from his friendly demeanor with employees and customers. And directors from two warring sides seem to not be able to stand one another.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

