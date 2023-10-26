YouTube's superstar MrBeast tours $23M Yankee Candle mansion

When YouTube superstar MrBeast comes to rural Leverett, Massachusetts to shoot a video of a sprawling $23 million ultra-luxurious estate, you know it must be an amazing place.

The video of MrBeast and his besties touring the massive compound at 113 Juggler Meadow Road now has well over 100 million views. “It’s grand,” according to MrBeast’s peeps.

The visitors walked through the huge great room, took advantage of the Vegas-inspired indoor water park, played on the indoor basketball court and two-story arcade, slipped into the 10-seat home theater and were blown away by two climate-controlled car barns with room for a collector to park 60 Lamborghinis.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal