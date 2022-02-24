Change, Accountability Sought After $11M in Brookline Discrimination Settlements

After Brookline paid out more than $11 million in racial discrimination settlements, we're taking a look at what's being done to fix the root causes of these expensive payouts.

After spending $11.3 million on racial discrimination settlements in the past few years, there is concern Brookline, Massachusetts, could be susceptible to paying out millions more.

Former firefighter Gerald Alston brought his federal lawsuit against Brookline to a close with $11 million of redress in October of 2021. It took 11 years.

In an exclusive interview with NBC10 Boston, Alston said he believes little has changed over the last decade to make the city a more racially harmonious place to work — even though it paid out as much as it did.

"I didn't change nothing," Alston told NBC10 Boston. "No, I don't think it's changed. Not at all."

Elected officials in Brookline, who overwhelmingly voted to approve the eight-figure settlement, were as candid as Alston in their assessments of what has not changed to improve racial harmony in the workplace.

"We shouldn't fool ourselves into thinking that because we put an end to that case, that another one couldn't come up tomorrow," said Raul Fernandez of the Brookline Select Board.

"I've seen nothing that would reasonably lead me to believe that structures and systems have changed such that this wouldn't happen again," said Town Meeting Member Deborah Brown.

In addition to Alston's settlement, two police officers settled with the town in the past few years — they both alleged racial discrimination where they worked.

The Alston case was the largest settlement. The most severe punishment stemming from that case fell on Lt. Paul Pender, Alston's supervisor, who was hit with a one-week suspension for unintentionally leaving a racial slur on Alston's voicemail.

NBC10 Boston

That incident sparked Alston's racial discrimination complaint in 2010. The slur, Lt. Pender says, was directed at another driver in a moment of road rage.

"That's a perfect example of Brookline saying, 'Go stick yourself,'" Alston said. "They didn't do anything about it. They promoted him. I became a problem — they fired me."

In a written statement, Brookline's chief of diversity pointed to a revised discrimination complaint process (currently underway), the hiring of a racial equity consultant and workplace training as some of the steps taken to improve the town's workplaces for all workers.

Additionally, the Select Board has done away with non-disclosure agreements in the settlement process, with the hope a lack of secrecy will inspire greater accountability from Brookline's department heads, particularly as it relates to issue of racial discrimination.

The town shared the following statement with NBC10 Boston:

Key Documents

Alston Letter to Fire Chief

Alston Discrimination Lawsuit

Alston settlement agreement

Civil Service Commission Decision