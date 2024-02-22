Brownie to the Max Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 8 Tbs (1 stick) butter, unsalted
- 2 oz Baker’s Chocolate, unsweetened
- 2 eggs, large
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup all purpose
- 1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped (optional)
PREPARATION:
- Preheat oven to 350 F and butter a 9×9″ baker
- In a small saucepan, melt chocolate squares and butter.
- Remove from heat and stir in sugar until granules begin to dissolve. Stir in eggs. Add vanilla and salt.
- Gently fold in flour. Do not overmix. Add walnuts and pour batter into the baker.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes. These brownies are meant to be gooey so the “toothpick test” will not work. Instead, I check them at 25 minutes by gently tapping the center with my finger. If the surface holds and has a slight bounce pull from the oven and allow to cool slightly before slicing and serving a la mode.
