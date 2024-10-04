Anna's Cayeye Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 4 very green bananas, peeled and cut into 2” pieces
- 3 tbsp unsalted butter, divided
- Yellow onion, chopped
- Red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Pint grape tomatoes
- 1 tbsp achiote paste
- 1 ½ tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp ground pepper
- ¾ c shredded mozzarella, divided
- 4 large eggs
- Avocado, sliced
- Don Chilio Chili Crisp
PREPARATION:
- Place bananas and water to cover by 1 inch in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, 7 to 10 minutes.
- Drain, reserving ½ cup of the cooking liquid.
- Transfer to medium bowl and mash, adding ¼ cup of the cooking liquid if needed to reach a smooth consistency. Add more cooking liquid, a tablespoon at a time, if needed. Stir in ½ cup mozzarella. Set aside.
- While bananas cook, melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium high.
- Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic and cook, stirring often, until softened about 6 minutes.
- Add tomatoes, achiote paste, salt, and pepper and continue to cook until tomatoes break down and the mixture thickens, about 10 minutes more.
- Transfer to a medium bowl and set aside.
- Wipe skillet.
- Return the skillet to medium high and add the remaining tablespoon of butter. Once butter melts, add eggs to the skillet and cook as desired. For sunny-side-up eggs, cook uncovered for 1 minute; lower the heat, cover and cook until whites are set, 2 to 3 minutes.
- To serve, spoon banana mixture onto plates or shallow bowls and top with bell pepper mixture, eggs, and avocado slices.
- Sprinkle it with remaining cheese.
