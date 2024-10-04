Food & Drink

Anna's Cayeye Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 very green bananas, peeled and cut into 2” pieces
  • 3 tbsp unsalted butter, divided
  • Yellow onion, chopped 
  • Red bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Pint grape tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp achiote paste 
  • 1 ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp ground pepper
  • ¾ c shredded mozzarella, divided
  • 4 large eggs 
  • Avocado, sliced
  • Don Chilio Chili Crisp

PREPARATION:

  1. Place bananas and water to cover by 1 inch in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, 7 to 10 minutes. 
  2. Drain, reserving ½ cup of the cooking liquid. 
  3. Transfer to medium bowl and mash, adding ¼ cup of the cooking liquid if needed to reach a smooth consistency. Add more cooking liquid, a tablespoon at a time, if needed. Stir in ½ cup mozzarella. Set aside. 
  4. While bananas cook, melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. 
  5. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic and cook, stirring often, until softened about 6 minutes. 
  6. Add tomatoes, achiote paste, salt, and pepper and continue to cook until tomatoes break down and the mixture thickens, about 10 minutes more. 
  7. Transfer to a medium bowl and set aside. 
  8. Wipe skillet. 
  9. Return the skillet to medium high and add the remaining tablespoon of butter. Once butter melts, add eggs to the skillet and cook as desired. For sunny-side-up eggs, cook uncovered for 1 minute; lower the heat, cover and cook until whites are set, 2 to 3 minutes. 
  10. To serve, spoon banana mixture onto plates or shallow bowls and top with bell pepper mixture, eggs, and avocado slices. 
  11. Sprinkle it with remaining cheese. 
