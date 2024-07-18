Food & Drink

Antipasto Tortellini

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1lb thinly sliced bresaola or Genoa salami. (Making sure its a large round shape is most important) 
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese 
  • 1/4 cup parmigiano cheese, grated + more to shave on the dish
  • 1-2 lemons, zested & juiced
  • 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped 
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste 
  • Olive oil, parsley and parm to garnish 

PREPARATION:

  1. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together ricotta, parmigiano, lemon zest and juice, fresh parsley, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
  2. Place a teaspoon of the ricotta mixture in the center of one slice of bresola and pinch to shape into a tortellini. 
  3. Chill until ready to serve. Dress with a light drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano shavings and fresh herbs just before serving.

