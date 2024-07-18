Antipasto Tortellini

INGREDIENTS:
- 1lb thinly sliced bresaola or Genoa salami. (Making sure its a large round shape is most important)
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/4 cup parmigiano cheese, grated + more to shave on the dish
- 1-2 lemons, zested & juiced
- 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Olive oil, parsley and parm to garnish
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
PREPARATION:
- In a medium mixing bowl, stir together ricotta, parmigiano, lemon zest and juice, fresh parsley, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
- Place a teaspoon of the ricotta mixture in the center of one slice of bresola and pinch to shape into a tortellini.
- Chill until ready to serve. Dress with a light drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano shavings and fresh herbs just before serving.