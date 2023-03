Arctic Char Ceviche Recipe

**SERVES 1-2**

INGREDIENTS:

1 ORANGE, SUPREMED

1 POMEGRANATE, SEEDED

1/2 AVOCADO, CUBED

1 SPRIG OF TARRAGON, JUST THE LEAVES CHOPPED

1 SPRIG OF PARSLEY, CHOPPED

1 SPRIG OF DILL, CHOPPED

1 SPRIG OF CILANTRO, CHOPPED

3 OZ ARCTIC CHAR SLICED THIN

HEFTY SPOONFUL OF TAMARIND BLACK GARLIC CHAMOY SAUCE (RECIPE ABOVE)

LIME JUICE, SQUEEZED TO TASTE

SALT TO TASTE

OLIVE OIL TO TASTE

PREPARATION:

PREP ALL INGREDIENTS—ENSURING THE ORANGE IS PROPERLY SLICED, POMEGRANATE SEEDS ARE READY, AND HERBS ARE FINELY CHOPPED

COMBINE ALL INGREDIENTS IN A MEDIUM-SIZED MIXING BOWL

MIX TOGETHER WITH A SQUEEZE OF LIME, SALT, AND OLIVE OIL TO TASTE

SPREAD TAMARIND BLACK GARLIC CHAMOY SAUCE ON THE BOTTOM OF THE DISH

PLACE MIXED INGREDIENTS ON TOP

TOP WITH ARCTIC CHAR MIXTURE

SERVE WITH FAVORITE CHIPS OR CRACKERS

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna and chef Colton!

How does a sizzling hot tamale sound? Or an arctic char ceviche? If you're looking to master these Mexican dishes, Anna Rossi is joined by Boston chef Colton Coburn-Wood of Cosmica to learn the ins and outs of these classic street food recipes.