Baba Ghanoush Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 large eggplants
- 4 cloves confit garlic (pureed)
- ½ cup labneh
- ¼ cup aioli
- 2 Tbsp tablespoons tahini
- 2 tsp green chili hot sauce
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice, more if necessary
- 1 Tsp za’atar
- Salt to taste
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
PREPARATION:
- Prick eggplant with a fork and place on a cookie sheet lined with foil. Grill the eggplant over a gas grill, rotating it around until the skin is completely charred, about 10 minutes. Alternatively, bake the eggplant at 450 degrees until it is soft inside, about 20 minutes. Let the eggplant cool.
- Cut the eggplant in half lengthwise, drain off the liquid, and scoop the pulp into a food processor. Process the eggplant until smooth and transfer to a medium bowl.
- Stir in the confit garlic, labneh, aioli, tahini, hot sauce, and lemon juice
- Season with more salt, to taste. Garnish with za’atar.
- Serve with sliced grilled pita or sourdough bread.
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.